Sound Journey: A Conscious Community Celebration

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We gather to celebrate the Joy of Living! This homegrown mini-fest is intended to bring us together to drum, chant, meditate, dance, eat, and share in community. We are honored to have MaaShakti DasSupersonic Soul Circle, and CCL Kirtan lead us in chanting. Elmore Lawson and Charles Latimer will guide us in grooving to the primal beat of the drum. To ground, look forward to various guided meditation and sound bath sessions. A community potluck will keep us nourished, energized, and connected. 

Please bring a yoga mat, drum, your voice, a dish to pass, and a loving joyful attitude! We are so honored to share with you! All are Welcome!

