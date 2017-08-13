Sound Out Loud, Lucia String Quartet

Sound Out Loud specializes in contemporary music from the early 20th century to the present. They expand the realm of possibilities within contemporary chamber music repertoire through the implementation of experimental techniques, the incorporation of a variety of instruments and musical styles from the Middle East and Asia, innovative performance practice, and the use of live electronics.

The Lucia String Quartet has been performing at events throughout the Midwest for over 15 years. The string quartet's repertoire puts a fresh spin on many favorite rock/pop songs as well as eloquently performing classical pieces.

The Wisconsin Union Theater is bringing classical music to the Memorial Union Terrace with its just-announced Summer Serenades series. Get your fill of unique Madison summer fun with some of the finest and most innovative artists Wisconsin has to offer. All concerts are on Sundays at 5 pm and free!