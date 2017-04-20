press release: Sound Out Loud is a seven-member, new music ensemble based in Madison, Wisconsin. The group specializes in contemporary music from the early 20th century to the present, as well as commissions new works to be written for it. Having drawn inspiration from numerous performance ensembles (such as Eighth Blackbird, Silk Road, and the International Contemporary Ensemble), the group seeks to expand the realm of possibilities within the chamber ensemble repertoire through the implementation of experimental techniques, the incorporation of a variety of instruments and musical styles from the Middle East and Asia, innovative performance practice, and the use of live electronics. Along with other Madison-based musicians, the group’s inaugural concert was an outdoor performance of Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians, which was enjoyed by unsuspecting passers-by and was covered in several Madison-area arts blogs. It was that performance that attracted an invitation from the Conney Conference to perform again at their 2017 conference.