press release: Sound Out Loud will perform Schoenberg's expressionistic masterpiece, which features poetry that details the ravings of a lunatic clown. The group will feature UW vocal faculty member Mimmi Fulmer.

Pierrot Lunaire is in music what Picasso’s Les Demoiselles d’Avignon is to painting or James’ Joyce’s Ulyssses is to literature. These three revolutionary works, written in the first decades of the 20th century, have completely redefined the accepted aesthetic standards of their time and opened wide new paths to artistic creation.

American soprano Mimmi Fulmer first performed "Pierrot lunaire" in 1978 at the famed Tanglewood Music Festival. Sound Out Loud is thrilled to be hosting this encore performance under the guidance of such an experienced & knowledgeable performer of the work. Brief remarks about the work will begin the performance.