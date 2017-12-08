Sounds of the Season
Performed by: Rhapsody Arts Center Faculty
Description: Rhapsody Arts Center has the pleasure of holding their 5th Annual
Faculty & Friends Recital Series: Sounds of the Season! Come enjoy
the music teachers and faculty from Rhapsody Arts Center as they put their own personal touches on the holiday songs we all know and love, as well as other music from their repertoire.
Time: 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Date: Friday, December 8, 2017, no RSVP deadline
Location: Salem United Church of Christ: 508 Mark Drive, Verona,
Price: Free