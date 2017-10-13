SoundWaves: Getting Down

press release: How do drugs bring us down? What can we learn from a lab down below the surface of the Earth? How do we move water around underground? How do we dig down to the bottom of a problem to find a solution? Join UW–Madison scholars Melanie Matchett Wood, Justin Vandenbroucke, Brian Baldo, Greg Harrington, Daniel Grabois and Tom Curry at the second SoundWaves event of 2017-18.

7:30 – 9 p.m. (cash bar opens at 7 p.m.)

Free (food and beverages are available for purchase)