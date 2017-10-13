SoundWaves: What’s Up with Up?

What does it mean when something is trending up? What happens when we hurt the uppermost part of our body? What occurs up in the sky? What does music sound like when it goes up? Join UW–Madison scholars Traci Snedden, Ankur Desai, Simon Gilroy, Stanley Temple, Daniel Grabois and Timothy Hagen at the first of the four SoundWaves events of 2017-18.

7:30 – 9 p.m. (cash bar opens at 7 p.m.)

Free (food and beverages are available for purchase)