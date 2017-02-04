Souper Bowl

West High School 30 Ash St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Souper Bowl is an annual fundraiser to raise money for UW Habitat for Humanity's student-built houses. The Madison community can come enjoy food, entertainment, raffle prizes, and ceramic bowls made by local Madison artists and high school students. The cost to attend is $15 per person, and that includes a meal (soup, salad, dessert) and a bowl made by local artists.

It is on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1-7pm, at West High School.

Some information about our club: Habitat for Humanity is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of substandard housing worldwide by building simple, decent affordable housing for families in need. Our chapter, led by students, aims to help the community through greater housing stability. Our goal is to raise enough money to sponsor a student-built house every academic year. We aim to accomplish this through fundraising and sponsorship. Our chapter sponsors one home in the community every year.                                       

West High School 30 Ash St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726

608-890-2882

