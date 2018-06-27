South Gammon Road Reconstruction

press release: The first public involvement meeting for the reconstruction of South Gammon Road and the proposed West Towne multi-use path in the City of Madison will take place at Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53704 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The roadway project extends approximately 0.6 miles along South Gammon Road from Seybold Road to Mineral Point Road and the multi-use path project extends approximately 1.6 miles from Grand Canyon Drive to County M.

The meeting will be conducted in an informal, open house format to allow for dialogue and individual questions and comments. A brief presentation will be given at 6:00 P.M. The City of Madison and design consultant representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project and address questions or concerns.

The purpose of the project is to improve roadway operational characteristics, replace the existing deteriorating pavement, and to provide for bicycle accommodations and pedestrian facilities on S. Gammon Road and from Grand Canyon Drive to County M.

There will be three phases of construction for this project. The first phase is currently scheduled to take place in 2020 and includes the reconstruction of a portion of S. Gammon Road from Seybold Rd. to Mineral Point Road and a proposed multi-use path from Grand Canyon Drive to the west side of Gammon Road. The project includes pavement reconstruction, curb and gutter, existing sidewalk spot replacements and repairs, new multi-use path/sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps, storm sewer replacement, new street lighting, replacement of sanitary sewer and water main, new pavement marking, and new signs. A pedestrian underpass at S. Gammon Road will be included with this phase.

The second phase of construction, scheduled to take place in 2021, will include the continuation of the proposed multi-use path from the west side of S. Gammon Road to High Point Road running parallel to the Beltline.

The third phase of construction, scheduled to take place in 2022, will include the continuation of the proposed multi-use path from High Point Road to County M. A pedestrian underpass at Watts Road will be included with this phase. This phase of the multi-use path is proposed along the northern side of the former Holy Name Seminary, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and identified as a Section 4(f) property under FHWA’s regulations. The project team is seeking your input on any concerns individuals may have with how the project is impacting this resource.

Persons with a concern for or knowledge about historic buildings and structures and archaeological sites are encouraged to attend this meeting or provide comments to the local units of government or the consultant.

If you have any questions or concerns that may assist in the development of this project, we encourage you to attend the meeting. If you cannot attend this meeting or would like additional information, feel free to contact the project staff listed below: