South Madison Police Station Mural Dedication

Madison Police Dept.-South District 825 Hughes Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:

Join Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating a new mural at the South Madison Police Station community room. The mural celebrates the diversity of the South Madison community.

Monday Dec 11 – 12-1:00 pm

South Madison Police Station, 825 Hughes Place

 The mural project was painted by members of the South Madison community along with students from West High School’s SAIL (Student Achievement through Individualized Learning) program.

Madison Police Dept.-South District 825 Hughes Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-267-8687
