Southern Dinner

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Enjoy a modern southern meal, prepared by Chef Dan Bonanno of Pig and a Fur Coat and Goodman Community Center's teen employment program. Proceeds benefit Goodman's TEENworks employment program.

Southern Platter Menu

Meal Options: Smoked Brisket and Chicken -- OR -- Vegetarian Option (extra portion of each side)

Sides: Baked Beans, Cornbread, Collards and Coleslaw

Dessert: Apple Cobbler and Ice Cream

Beer will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $15 for the Brisket & Chicken option, $12 for the Vegetarian option, $5 for children, 10 and under. Tickets are available for purchase online and at Goodman's front desk.

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-241-1574

