Southern Dinner

press release:
Enjoy a modern southern meal, prepared by Chef Dan Bonanno of Pig and a Fur Coat and Goodman Community Center's teen employment program. Proceeds benefit Goodman's TEENworks employment program.
Southern Platter Menu
Meal Options: Smoked Brisket and Chicken -- OR -- Vegetarian Option (extra portion of each side)
Sides: Baked Beans, Cornbread, Collards and Coleslaw
Dessert: Apple Cobbler and Ice Cream
Beer will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $15 for the Brisket & Chicken option, $12 for the Vegetarian option, $5 for children, 10 and under. Tickets are available for purchase online and at Goodman's front desk.
Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map