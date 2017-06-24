Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association Field Trip

Butterflies of Cherokee Marsh

10 a.m.–12 p.m., Cherokee Marsh, North Unit, 6098 North Sherman Avenue

Led by Karl and Dorothy Legler and Jan Axelson; contact Karl at (608) 643-4926 or email karlndot@charter.net

Observe and learn about the butterflies and dragonflies of the prairie, woods, and waterfront. We typically see a nice variety of butterflies on this walk, including monarchs, viceroys, swallowtails, and hackberry emperors. Bring binoculars if you have them, a few extra pairs of close-focusing binoculars will be available.

Our leaders will be Karl and Dorothy Legler from the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association and Jan Axelson from the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Meet at Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.

Sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association, Madison

Audubon Society, and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.