Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association Field Trip

FT: Butterflies and Wildflowers of Pleasant Valley

JUNE 16 | 10 AM - 12 PM | Pleasant Valley Conservancy

press release: Pleasant Valley Conservancy is a beautiful state natural area situated in the Driftless Area, with steep goat prairies, oak savanna, and a large, high-quality marsh. This time of year we hope to see Baltimore checkerspots, wetland skippers, swallowtails, silvery checkerspot, fritillaries, and blues. All of these butterflies will have many wonderful native plants to nectar on this time of year. Long pants, a hat, water, hiking shoes, and close-focusing binoculars are recommended. If you would like, bring along a bag lunch for after the field trip; beverages and dessert will be provided. Once on Pleasant Valley Road, drive past the buildings on the right to the state natural area sign; please park off the road near the sign. This trip is co-sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association and The Prairie Enthusiasts.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Kathie Brock at (608) 238-5050 or kmbrock@charter.net