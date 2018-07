press release: Join us today as we look to the skies for inspiration while celebrating scientific discovery, artistic expression and the spirit of adventure. All activities are FREE with museum admission while supplies last, and do not require advance registration.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Solar System Scavenger Hunt, Community Concourse

Galaxy Art, Art Studio

Constellation Station, Rooftop Clubhouse

10:30-11 a.m. Drag Queen Story Time: Drag Queens in Space!, Celebrations Room

12-4 p.m. Virtual Reality Space Exploration, Art Classroom

12-2 p.m. Straw Rocket Building, Log Cabin

2-2:45 p.m. Space Jam Concert with Ken Lonnquist and Doug Brown, Rooftop Ramble (rain location: Celebrations Room)

3-4 p.m. Telescope-Making, Log Cabin