Space Jam
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
WUD Lakeside Cinema: An evil alien theme-park owner (Danny DeVito) tries to kidnap Bugs Bunny (Billy West), who challenges him to a basketball game that includes NBA legends Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan. PG, 1996. Free.
press release: Let's celebrate the superior sounds of cinema with this summer film series, as WUD Film salutes movies with memorable soundtracks.
