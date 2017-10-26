press release: Tap your feet to the lively music of the SpareTime Bluegrass Band and learn about the rich history of traditional bluegrass music at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, October 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass is a form of American roots music, folk music, and country music. Influenced by the music of Appalachia, bluegrass has mixed roots in Irish, Scottish and English traditional music. The SpareTime Bluegrass Band features local musicians Bob Batyko on guitar, Jim Robarts on banjo, Dale Ward on mandolin, Lorie Docken on bass, and Lisa Case Doro on fiddle.

This performance is made possible by support from Beyond the Page, the Madison Community Foundation, Dane County Libraries, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This event is free and open to the public.

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.