Four decades of tradition and innovation visit the Brink Lounge when Special Consensus takes the stage at this Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Music Association concert. Led by co-founder/banjo player Greg Cahill, the band is at the forefront of bringing bluegrass to new settings and audiences (such as concerts with a symphony orchestra).
$20/$25 DOS
