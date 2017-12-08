Special Consensus

with Krause Family Band

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Four decades of tradition and innovation visit the Brink Lounge when Special Consensus takes the stage at this Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Music Association concert. Led by co-founder/banjo player Greg Cahill, the band is at the forefront of bringing bluegrass to new settings and audiences (such as concerts with a symphony orchestra).

$20/$25 DOS  

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-661-8599
