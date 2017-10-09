Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser

press release: Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Racine, Green Bay, Janesville, Waukesha, Madison, New Berlin, Wausau and West Bend are joining forces with Special Olympics of Wisconsin for a special fundraiser. Each store will donate 10% of all food sales on Monday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 10 to the charity. Local area Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement officers will be on hand collecting donations each night.