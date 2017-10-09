Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00

Texas Roadhouse 4841 Annamark Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Racine, Green Bay, Janesville, Waukesha, Madison, New Berlin, Wausau and West Bend are joining forces with Special Olympics of Wisconsin for a special fundraiser. Each store will donate 10% of all food sales on Monday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 10 to the charity.  Local area Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement officers will be on hand collecting donations each night.

Info
Texas Roadhouse 4841 Annamark Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-244-9486
to Google Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-09 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-10 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-10 16:00:00 iCalendar - Special Olympics of Wisconsin Fundraiser - 2017-10-10 16:00:00