Special Olympics of Wisconsin Indoor Triathlon

press release: Special Olympics® Unified Sports combines individuals with intellectual disabilities (athletes) and individuals without intellectual disabilities (partners) on sports teams. The Unified Sports Indoor Triathlon will be a multiple-stage competition involving the completion of three disciplines: swimming, cycling and running.

During the event, Special Olympics athletes can either compete individually, completing each discipline on their own, or they can compete on teams with unified partners.

Participants can choose to compete in either the “Sprint” or “Olympic” distance course. The “Sprint” distance involves a 25 yard swim, 0.5 mile bike, and 0.25 mile run. The “Olympic” distance includes a 100 yard swim, 2 mile bike, and 1 mile run.

More than 40 athletes and 10 unified teams (made up of individuals with and without disabilities) are registered to compete in the event. Several unified teams include students from Janesville Parker High School. Approximately 15 volunteers will assist with recording times, presenting awards, etc. All events will be held indoors using treadmills, stationary bicycles, and the pool.

Sunday, January 29, 2017, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 am, Lussier Family East YMCA of Dane County (711 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, WI 53716) in the pool, the Lifestyle Center and The Recreation Center.

The event is free to all participants. Spectators are welcome.

SOWI is a statewide organization that unleashes the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world. Through work in sports, health, education, and community building, Special Olympics is addressing inactivity, injustice, intolerance, and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. With the support of coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics is able to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in 17 Olympic-type sports to nearly 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities. Thank you to Kwik Trip and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the Mission Partners of SOWI, enabling the organization to hold more than 500 competitions annually throughout the state. Join our online community by following us on Twitter and Facebook! For more information, visitSpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org or call (800) 552-1324.