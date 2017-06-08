Special Olympics State Summer Games

press release: Almost 1,400 athletes from across Wisconsin will compete in swimming, athletics (track & field), soccer and powerlifting at the 2017 State Summer Games June 8-10 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Every race, every game, and every competition represents many weeks of training, preparation and dedication on the part of our athletes, coaches and volunteers.

Special Olympics Wisconsin’s largest annual sports event officially begins on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. with the Parade of Athletes. Fans, supporters, volunteers and law enforcement officers will welcome athletes as they walk into UW-Stevens Point’s Colman Track. At 7:00 p.m., emcee Kate Markgraf (formerly Sobrero), Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup champion, and current ESPN soccer analyst, will help kick off the Opening Ceremony, recognizing all of our athletes for their accomplishments. The two newest members of the Special Olympics Wisconsin’s illustrious Hall of Fame will also be announced and honored during the second annual Dennis H. Alldridge Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Portions of the Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on Facebook Live for the first time ever.

“It’s that exciting time of year again and we can’t wait to get to Stevens Point to see these amazing athletes from all over the state in action. They’ve been training all year for this weekend and so many volunteers and staff have been diligently working toward it. The competition and camaraderie, along with the energy throughout the Games, should be extraordinary,” said Kathleen Roach, President and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin. “We’re also really thrilled to have gold medalist and world champion soccer star Kate Markgraf emcee our Opening Ceremony. That will be very exciting for the athletes and fans in attendance and it’ll be great motivation for the athletes to go out and do their best.”

Competitions will take place on Friday, June 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be 1,377 athletes competing in 62 events in the four sports categories. There will also be ten Unified teams competing in the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x100 meter walking relay. Unified teams consist of athletes with intellectual disabilities teamed up with partners without intellectual disabilities.

More than 100 volunteer medical professionals will be on-campus to provide free dental, vision, fitness and hearing screenings to Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes as part of Special Olympics Healthy Athletes®. Through the Healthy Athletes® program, Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes receive free screenings in a fun, welcoming environment that removes the anxiety and fear individuals with ID often experience when faced with a visit to the doctor or dentist. Athletes will receive giveaways including mouth guards, sports goggles, prescription glasses and more!

Longtime running coach for Stevens Point Area High School Donn Behnke will also be speaking during the Opening Ceremony. Behnke authored the book The Animal Keepers, a gripping true story of his 1985 state champion cross country team that was a pioneer in Unified Sports in that it featured an athlete with an intellectual disability. Special Olympics Wisconsin and the city of Stevens Point have a long and storied history together. This will be the 38th year in a row that the Summer Games is taking place at UW-Stevens Point.

“We get a chance to welcome athletes from all over the state to our wonderful city. It’s our opportunity to show everyone our hospitality and introduce them to Stevens Point. Aside from the economic impact that Special Olympics has, it is more about opening our community and sharing what we enjoy every day,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Approximately 700 volunteers are needed to escort athletes to events, present awards and more at the Summer Games. Volunteer and dedicate your time to be a part of something truly special. To sign up, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org/ summer.

“Having Special Olympics here provides not only a central location for the participants and their families, but our community has always stepped up with the hundreds of volunteers that help pull this off. They’re always looking for more help and it may be the most rewarding thing you ever do,” Mayor Wiza said.

Prior to the start of the Summer Games, law enforcement officers and civilians will carry the Flame of Hope™ from all corners of Wisconsin in the Final Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, June 5-8. The Final Leg will feature runs and bike rides in more than 30 Wisconsin communities, all converging on Stevens Point to kick-off the Opening Ceremony of the State Summer Games.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is proud to partner with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin, as well as Kwik Trip, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and FOX Sports Wisconsin for the 2017 State Summer Games.

About Special Olympics Wisconsin

Special Olympics Wisconsin is a statewide organization that unleashes the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics empowers people with intellectual disabilities, leading to a more welcoming and inclusive society. With the support of donors, coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and more than 600 athletic competitions in 18 Olympic-type sports to over 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities. Join our online community by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! For more information, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org or call (800) 552-1324.