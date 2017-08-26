Special Touch Summer Picnic

Google Calendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Summer is wrapping up and our Special Touch Summer finale is our Annual Summer Picnic which is this Saturday, August 26th from 2:00 - 5:00pm.  As always, there will be plenty of FOOD, FUN and FELLOWSHIP.  The picnic this year will be held at the Henry Villas Zoo: 702 S. Randall Avenue.  So please plan on this Saturday, pass the word and bring a friend!!!  Hope you all can attend.  Any questions, feel free to contact Robin at 608-358-8621.

Info
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Special Interests
608-358-8621
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Special Touch Summer Picnic - 2017-08-26 14:00:00