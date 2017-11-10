press release: Our next Chapter Meeting is at (A NEW LOCATION): East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court , from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. The evening will involve a meal, great fun and fellowship. So come on out and be apart of what Special Touch is all about! Spread the word. Lets bring the disabled to this wonderful event. Any questions, call Robin at 608-358-8621.

Notes for Nov. 10: Turkey will be provided for the Thanksgiving meal. Please bring a side dish or dessert to pass.