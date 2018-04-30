press release: Doors 5pm, Talks begin 5:30 PM | Monday, April 30, Lecture Hall, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA), 227 State St.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Art is pleased to announce details for SPEED DATING. At 5:30 PM on Monday, April 30 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the public is invited to meet and win artworks by 11 up-and-coming artists currently pursuing their MFA degree in Studio Art at UW–Madison. Each artist or collaborative will deliver a 7 minute presentation on their work, and then select an audience member to win a piece of their artwork through a raffle drawing.

10 seven-minute talks by an international group of 11 artists

Win original artwork: sign up for the art raffle online or upon arrival

Mix & mingle with the artists after the event (singles and couples welcome!)

FREE and open to the public

Building is ADA accessible with gender inclusive restrooms on-site