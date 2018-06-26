Spirit of Hospitality Awards

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

4:30 p.m.  Registration & Reception

5:30 p.m. Awards Presentation

press release:  Join us for a night of celebrating our city as we share our successes and honor those who play a vital role in the Greater Madison tourism industry.

Our annual event brings together local professionals and community partners to network and celebrate recent accomplishments and future destination developments. We look forward to recognizing this year's Spirit of Hospitality Award nominees and winners, and to acknowledging industry leaders who continually Go>Beyond>Visit™ to create memorable Greater Madison experiences.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
608-255-2537
