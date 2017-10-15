press release:The Harlem Renaissance Museum is pleased to announce it will hold its event, “Live at the Harlem Renaissance Museum: “Spoken For” on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 7:30pm.

The museum is located at 301 Wisconsin Avenue, located inside the Madison Masonic Center.

The event will feature a comedic performance by Antoine McNeail, a spoken word performance by nationally acclaimed JW Basilo, a wonderful storytelling session by Jolieth McIntosh, a prose performance by Caitlin McGahan and a theatrical performance by Cynthia Hart.

These marvelous performers showcase a collaborative venture of sonic storytelling, educating and creative wordery. McNeil, McIntosh, McGahan and Hart will showcase our homegrown, Madisonian talent who have garnered national followings in their own rite, partnering with the nationally acclaimed Basilo from the neighboring windy city. Each will present a delightful slice of entertainment of a 20-30 minute “mini-set,” which will be sure to leave you moved, inspired, and amused.

The Harlem Renaissance Museum in Madison, Wisconsin is the only museum of its kind dedicated to one of America’s most creative movements. The museum showcases live and visual exhibits and serves as a performing arts venue, all designed to celebrate the rich music, art and culture of the Harlem Renaissance movement of the 1920s.

It has quickly become one of the most reliable places to hear and enjoy jazz music. The museum also features educational programs that include outreach to schools, opportunities for independent study, and artists in residence.

The museum draws upon both new and traditional tools of communication, interpretation, and presentation to provide a diverse public with a dynamic, innovative and welcoming center for learning through the performing and visual arts.

Tickets are $15 Doors open at 7pm