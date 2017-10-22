Spoken Nerd, Dizzo, Bashful Hips, Universe 25

press release: A night of hip-hop and indie rock with Spoken Nerd and Bashful Hips with Local Support from Dizzo and Universe 25

Spoken Nerd is a delicious blend of hip hop, indie pop and electronic rock wrapped in satire and social commentary with a sweet inner core of hope. Spoken Nerd has toured throughout North America sharing the stage and collaborating with artists such as Run the Jewels, Ceschi, Hellfyre Club, Listener, Manchild (Mars Ill), John Reuben, Coolzey, Qwel, DJ LORD of Public Enemy and many more.

"Stripes on My Shirt" by Spoken Nerd

Bashful Hips has recently signed to Invisible Library Records and has shared the stage with Yoni Wolf of WHY?, Serengeti, Spoken Nerd, Otem Rellik, Adam Selene, ECID, Eyenine, KidDead, BRZOWSKI, Counterfeit Money Machine and many more. Bashful Hips music has been played on the radio all over North America and Europe and featured in publications like YAB YUM, Vandala, Outside the Dial, Punk Globe, Ear to the Ground, Digital Racket, Indie Bands Blog and many more