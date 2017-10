FAMILY EVENT: Get ready to rule trick-or-treating by designing your very own candy bag at DreamBank! Creepy, crawly, spooky or silly — no matter how you decorate it, these bags are the coolest way to collect your sweets. Our spook-tacular party is the perfect place to show off your Halloween costume too, so come dressed to impress! We’ll provide the supplies — you just come ready to craft, create and celebrate.