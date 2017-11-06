Spoons for Survivors

press release: 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month, from 6:00 - 8:00pm, Project Art Room at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street

A support and discussion group for mentally and chronically ill people who are grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide.

Contact Eli Jenal at SOAR Case Management with any questions: elij@soarcms.org