press release: Express Yourself! Is proud to present their production of “Spring Awakening!”

"Spring Awakening" is a rock musical based on the German play Spring Awakening (1891) by Frank Wedekind. Set in late-19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of many issues young adults face.

The talented cast will be presenting this production in Madison, WI, and several other venues in the Midwest.

**Please note, this show is intended for mature audiences. No patron under the age of 13 will be permitted without a guardian present. Suggested audience 14 years of age and older**

Nov. 30 - 7:45-10:30pm (note: there will be sign language interpretation available at this performance!) Dec. 1 - 7:45-10:30pm, Dec. 2 2:00-4:30pm, (note: there will be a free and optional talk-back following the matinee) and 7:45-10:30pm

$18 in advance, $22 at the door