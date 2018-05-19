Spring Bike Rodeo
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Saturday, May 19, 9am-12pm, Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. Madison 53703
You're invited to a day all about bikes! Families, commuters, lovers of the outdoors and bike riders in Madison: Spring is finally here! Get outside by joining in this FREE event open to everyone!
Ride through an obstacle course, demo an Electric bike from Trek or a Cargo Bike, learn about Bcycle and more! Come to learn about bike safety/maintenance and to have fun while doing it. There will be Classes, Safety Checks, Snacks, Kids Obstacle course, Kids art area and a Raffle with exciting prizes!
Bring your bike and helmet! ( A helmet is required for those under 18 to ride at event/on Property.) No bike/helmet is necessary to attend - there will be plenty of bikes to demo and learn about.
Special Thanks to our Participating Groups:
Dream Bikes - https://dream-bikes.org/ Providing clinic on Flat Repair and Prep for riding. Safety checks and helmet checks, Simple repairs/how to's.
Trek Bicycle- www.trekbikes.com – Demos for Ebikes and raffle prizes.
BCycle- https://madison.bcycle.com/ TLNA awareness and demo of how to use BCycle Programing
