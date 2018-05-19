Spring Bike Rodeo

press release: Saturday, May 19, 9am-12pm, Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. Madison 53703

You're invited to a day all about bikes! Families, commuters, lovers of the outdoors and bike riders in Madison: Spring is finally here! Get outside by joining in this FREE event open to everyone!

Ride through an obstacle course, demo an Electric bike from Trek or a Cargo Bike, learn about Bcycle and more! Come to learn about bike safety/maintenance and to have fun while doing it. There will be Classes, Safety Checks, Snacks, Kids Obstacle course, Kids art area and a Raffle with exciting prizes!

Bring your bike and helmet! ( A helmet is required for those under 18 to ride at event/on Property.) No bike/helmet is necessary to attend - there will be plenty of bikes to demo and learn about.

Special Thanks to our Participating Groups:

Dream Bikes - https://dream-bikes.org/ Providing clinic on Flat Repair and Prep for riding. Safety checks and helmet checks, Simple repairs/how to's.

The Cargo Bike Shop - http://www.thecargobikeshop. com/ - Providing demo of cargo bikes, support and raffle prizes.

Trek Bicycle- www.trekbikes.com – Demos for Ebikes and raffle prizes.

BCycle- https://madison.bcycle.com/ TLNA awareness and demo of how to use BCycle Programing

Café Domestique - http://www. cafedomestiquemadison.com/ Coffee for the first 30 people along with raffle prizes.

CycleBar - https://capitoleast.cyclebar. com/ Supporting TLN and raffle prizes.

