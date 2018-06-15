press release: WPCRC is hosting a Spring Break-A-Way 3 on 3 Basketball League Tournament Series. Boys and girls divisions, grades 6-8 & 9-12. Register your team on-site at 5:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Must be enrolled in MMSD and have a valid Warner Park ID -- registration is free. Live music. Free food for participants. Free skills clinic. Prizes and giveaways. For sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, contact Terrence at 245-3691 or tthompson@cityofmadison.com.