press release: On May 21, Dane Buy Local welcomes the public to the Spring Celebration Neighborhood Walk. Support local businesses and Dane Buy Local in our annual fundraiser. Treat yourself to a fabulous afternoon stroll with treats to eat, drink, see and buy locally! Discover new places and visit the places you know and love. Each location has something to sample. Start the adventure at one of 3 HUBs: Fontana at 2016 Henry St., Threshold at 2717 Atwood Ave. or the new Chocolate Shop at 1925 Monroe St. Tickets are $9 per neighborhood or $25 for all 3.