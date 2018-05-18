press release: Spring is here, bring your family (dogs included) out to Octopi Brewing to enjoy the community, fresh air, food truck, music and our brand-new patio and most importantly to support your local Craft Vendors.

The first annual Octopi Spring Craft & Vendor Bazaar will take place on Friday May 18th 5pm-8pm and Saturday May 19th from 10am-6pm. The Spring Bazaar goal is to help and support local vendors. The event is family and dog friendly event. We will have 20 vendors like JVL Hardwoods with Jayson Lengnick, GsMade4uLLC with Gauri and ML Artistry with Miranda Ladwig.

For children we will have a bounce-house obstacle course, face painting and decorate your own potter plant (Only on Saturday).