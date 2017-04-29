Spring Fever Square Dance

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Grandpa’s Elixir string band presents their Spring Square Dance, Pot Luck & CD Release!  This is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer St., Madison  This time around the dances will be called by Jesse Downs & Liz Vas.  The Pot Luck community meal will begin at 6:15 and will be followed by the Square Dance at 7.  

This is an all ages event.  No prior square dancing experience required.  A fee of $7 per person, or $20 for a family, will help cover production costs.  As in the past regarding adult beverages, this family-friendly event will be BYO.

This will also serve as a CD release for Grandpa’s Elixir’s first recorded output, an EP of square dance music aptly named Music For Squares!

Grandpa’s Elixir is a string-band trio based in Madison.  Formed in 2011, Grandpa’s Elixir has been playing its unique mix of old-time music, country blues, jug band and fiddle tunes at dances, taverns, community centers, co-ops and private parties throughout South Central Wisconsin.  Playing square dances is a fun part of that mix.  In January of 2016, the band hosted its first self-funded event, the Cabin Fever Square Dance in Madison’s Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.  The attendees declared the event to be a huge success!  More dances followed.  Grandpa’s Elixir has an ongoing monthly performance at the Malt House in Madison (the first Monday of every month).

