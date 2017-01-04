Spring Fling

Prairie View Middle School 400 N Thompson Road, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Looking for a little retail therapy?  There will be lots of shopping available at our 2nd Annual Spring Fling Vendor & Craft Fair on Sunday, March 12th from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View Middle School at 400 North Thompson Road in Sun Prairie.  Shop from 50+ local vendors, crafters and artists!   You’re sure to find something you love!  Lots of items available for cash and carry THAT day!  Plus, take a chance at our HUGE raffle, meet guide dogs in training, learn more about what OccuPaws does for the community and how you can help.

Prairie View Middle School 400 N Thompson Road, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

608-772-3787

