press release: Looking for a little retail therapy? There will be lots of shopping available at our 2nd Annual Spring Fling Vendor & Craft Fair on Sunday, March 12th from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View Middle School at 400 North Thompson Road in Sun Prairie. Shop from 50+ local vendors, crafters and artists! You’re sure to find something you love! Lots of items available for cash and carry THAT day! Plus, take a chance at our HUGE raffle, meet guide dogs in training, learn more about what OccuPaws does for the community and how you can help.