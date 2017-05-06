press release: The Primrose School Middleton will host its 1st annual Spring Fling fundraising event benefitting the “Friends of Katie Barrios” fund and Save the Children, Saturday, May 6, 10am – 2pm. Families are invited to participate in fun activities, including Let’s Eat Out food trucks, a Silent Auction (including items such as: Free Nights stay at the Wilderness Resort, Lexus of Madison auto detailing, Callaway golf bag, gift cards for The Diamond Center, Flyght, Dragonfly Hot Yoga, and The Madison Tattoo Company, Family Fun baskets, Salon baskets, and much much more!), a UW Band 5th Quarter performance, Middleton Fire and Police Departments, activities with i9 Sports and Infinity Martial arts, a variety of vendors and fun games! Percy, the Primrose mascot, will also be here to celebrate with us!

Primrose School of Middleton | 3000 Deming Way, Middleton

Of the money raised at the event, half will go to the “Friends of Katie Barrios” fund, benefitting a local Middleton Police officer who was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma – a very aggressive, malignant brain tumor; and the remaining amount will be donated to Save the Children through the Primrose Children’s Foundation, Primrose Schools’ not-for-profit organization. The Primrose Children’s Foundation combines the fundraising efforts of all Primrose schools to create a greater positive impact for children in need.

The Spring Fling event is part of our annual Primrose Promise efforts to forge a brighter path for all children. Primrose values social responsibility as a foundation for character development and teaches students about the importance of giving without expectation year-round.