press release: The 11th annual event features live pop music performances by students along with a professional back-up band. There will be a silent auction, rock star costume contests for kids and adults, drawings, prizes, and Gray’s food and beverages. Proceeds from Spring Fling will benefit new and existing community outreach programs. The suggested donation is $20 per family at the door and the public is welcome.

4:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday, June 4, Gray's Tied House, 950 Kimball Lane, Verona

