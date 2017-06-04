Spring Fling
press release: The 11th annual event features live pop music performances by students along with a professional back-up band. There will be a silent auction, rock star costume contests for kids and adults, drawings, prizes, and Gray’s food and beverages. Proceeds from Spring Fling will benefit new and existing community outreach programs. The suggested donation is $20 per family at the door and the public is welcome.
4:00pm-6:00pm
Suggested donation of $20 per family
Gray's Tied House, Verona 950 Kimball Lane, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map