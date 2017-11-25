press release: Light up the Season with Spring Green Country Christmas! Spanning three weekends, this celebration has it all... twinkling lights, winter fireworks, holiday light parade, tree lighting, caroling, and more! Roast marshmallows, make s'mores, warm up with hot cider and enjoy an evening ride through town on the horse and wagon to see the holiday lights.

House on the Rock Christmas Tours: Transformed for the holiday season, see more than 6,000 collectible Santas of all shapes and sizes. Open Thursdays – Mondays | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Winter Art Market: Handmade items by local artists and craftsmen. Nov. 25th thru Dec. 24th at Dennis Alfred Phillips Art to Wear, LLC 159 N Lexington Street

Kids Art Workshops: FREE art workshops taught by local artists on Saturdays. To register or for more details, go to www.springgreen.com

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Small Business Saturday: Shop local at area retailers, shop local promotion, gift basket giveaway – in-store specials, shops stay open late

The Sounds of the Season, enjoy local musicians, refreshments, and in-store specials at area retailers Downtown Spring Green | 4 p.m. start

Winter Festival | Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. More information: www.taliesinpreservation.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

Holiday Hours begin. Shops open on Sundays thru Christmas.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

Holiday Light Parade | Jefferson Street | 6 p.m.

Tree Lighting, Refreshments, Caroling, Live Holiday Reading of “The Grinch” at the Post House Garden | following the parade

German Style Christmas Market | Driftless Depot | 5 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Breakfast with Santa | Spring Green Fire Station | 8 – 11 a.m.

Holiday Tour of Homes 9:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Nina’s Fashion Show & Luncheon | The Shed | 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ticket info www.springgreen.com

Bake Sale, Book Sale, Quilt Show/Raffle | Spring Green Library | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cookie Walk and Craft Show | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Luncheon | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Spring Green Community Church

Holiday Craft Show | River Valley High School | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Winter Festival | Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. More information: www.taliesinpreservation.org

Free Holiday Kids Movie. Sponsored by the Spring Green Lions | Gard Theatre | 1 p.m.

Claudia Schmidt Concert | Spring Green General Store | 5 p.m. start

Fireworks sponsored by Rite Way Plaza and Hot Chocolate by Boy Scouts, proceeds to the food pantry | North Park | 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Acoustic Jam | Spring Green General Store | 1 – 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Holiday Tree Auction | Arthur’s Supper Club | 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Free Movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” Sponsored by the Spring Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Gard Theatre | 1:00 p.m.

Winter Festival | Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. More information: www.taliesinpreservation.org

Bluegrass Jam | Spring Green General Store | 1:30 – 4 p.m.

3rd Annual Wine Walk, at area retailers, downtown Spring Green | 4 p.m. start

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Victorian Holiday Tea | Bird of Paradise Tea | 2 – 4 p.m.