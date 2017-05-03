press release: The birds are singing, the temperature is rising and the sweet scent of feminist resistance is in the air. It's time for Spring Into Choice!

For our biggest fundraiser of the year we take over Old Sugar Distillery and invite the town. Long-time activists, newcomers, and lawmakers come together over cocktails to celebrate and strengthen our movement.

Details: Wednesday May 3, 5-7 pm, Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E Main St, Appetizers will be served and a cash/card bar will be available.

Member Admission: $35; Admission + Annual Dues: $60; Limited Income: $15

Sponsorship: Lady Liberty: $1,000Champion: $750Defender: $500Activist: $200Please see our sponsor prospectus for details about sponsor benefits.

Let your friends know by inviting them on Facebook.