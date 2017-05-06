Spring Market

press release: We are delighted to bring you all another Market with local love & talent! Now more than ever it's vital to support our community. Let's celebrate creativity, joy, and passion while sipping on a juice or smoothie.

Here is the lineup: BioAlchemy Jewelry ~ TJ **Energy Medicine and Consciousness; Freeing the Minds ~ Odalo **Author/illustrator, artist and healer; Libra Rising Art ~ Ali **Artist, activist, therapist and filmmaker; Perfect Imperfections ~ Jasmine **Natural personal care products; Smooth ~ Christyn **Fijian barefoot massage, Ashi-Thai massage; Nature Photography ~ Vince Capturing the beauty of Wisconsin; Rock Top Succulents ~ Katie Lush garden containers for indoor/outdoor; OldLadyHM ~ Heather Marie Crochet creations: Yoga mat tote, Crib or Car organizer; Treloar Couture ~ Kira **Bohemian Style Jewelry Accessories