Spring Potters Tour

press release: We are very excited to invite you to our 6th annual Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, stretch your legs, pack your lunches, and bring your sense of discovery to the Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour. You will be delighted by our 24 distinctive styles of pottery and are bound to find several new favorites for your collection or your cupboard.

The members of the Clay Collective and 15 guest potters will open their studios to the public for a free self-guided driving tour. The studios are all within a short distance of each other, nestled in picturesque Eastern Dane and Western Jefferson Counties (only 45 minutes west of Milwaukee, 30 minutes southwest of Madison and two hours north of Chicago).

If you are interested in learning more, visit our website. We look forward to seeing you soon!