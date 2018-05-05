press release: Now that spring is approaching, it’s easier to imagine idyllic warm days spent enjoying the outdoors. It’s as though nature has been holding its breath until now, waiting to display all things new and colorful. This is the perfect time to explore, to get together with friends you’ve been meaning to see. Stretch your legs, pack your lunches, and bring your sense of discovery to the Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour. You will be delighted by our 23 distinctive styles of pottery and will surely find several new favorites for your collection (or essentials for your cupboard).

On May 5 and 6, 2018, the members of the Clay Collective and 14 guest potters will open their studios to the public for a free self-guided driving tour. The studios are all within a short distance of each other, nestled in picturesque Eastern Dane and Western Jefferson Counties (only 45 minutes west of Milwaukee, 30 minutes southeast of Madison and two hours north of Chicago).

This spring pottery tour is the perfect time to take in the area’s freshly budding landscape and for pottery lovers and those curious about the craft to see and handle thousands of pots. You’ll discover unique mugs, plates, vases and teapots, as well as decorative vessels and sculptures. Visit with the potters and learn more about their ideas, processes and tools involved in the creation of their work.

The range of high quality craftsmanship will inspire you! Perhaps you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift (did we mention wedding season will soon be upon us?). Maybe you need a distinctive piece of pottery to serve your favorite entrée. Or a surprising vase to display fresh flowers. This spring tour provides diverse vessels to choose from—ranging from high-fired stoneware and porcelain to low temperature pit-fired pottery.

The Clay Collective, a group of 9 potters based in South Central WI, boasts a combined total of over 250 years of experience and a wide variety of traditions. The Collective formed in 2012 to bring more pottery to the public by showcasing their art in the studios where it was created. Together, they represent styles in pottery ranging from Arts and Crafts to rustic wood-fired pottery.

This year marks the Collective’s 7th annual tour. To celebrate this milestone, the 2018 Spring Pottery Tour will feature the largest and most diverse selection of pottery ever. This is a special opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work.