Press release:

The Downtown Middleton Business Association, (DMBA), will host a Spring Wine Walk on Thursday, May 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Guests will start the evening at the BMO Harris Bank where they will receive a wine glass and a wristband. Each guest will plan their adventure, proceeding to each business as desired; enjoy tasting one ounce of a red wine, one ounce of a white wine. A selection of wines will be featured from South Africa, Chile, Australia, France and many from California. Businesses will offer delicious appetizers to compliment the wines.

The participating businesses include BMO Harris Bank, Z. Bella Boutique, Diny’s Jewelers, National Mustard Museum, Tradition Children’s Market, Middleton Dress Company, Simon Real Estate, Barriques Wines, Hallman Lindsay Paints and Momentum Floral & Decor. Many of the businesses will also be offering specials for the evening. Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation has generously donated the wine glasses for this event.

Tickets sell out quickly, $25.00 ea. The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 13. They can be purchased at Marilyn’s Salon (1833 Parmenter Street), starting at 5:00 AM. Plan to stop by early that day! Only 250 tickets will be sold at $25.00 each. Hope to see you there! The Spring Wine Walk is a fundraiser and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Gilda’s Club by the DMBA. We will be accepting cash and checks only; please no charge cards.