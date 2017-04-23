Springtime on the Farm

to Google Calendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:

Schumacher Farm Park, Sunday, April 23 (1-3 pm)

Celebrate spring by enjoying an afternoon on the farm, just as Wisconsin rural farming communities did during the 1930s. Go on a guided tour of the farmhouse, play yard games and fly kites, and learn how to support native pollinators by playing bumblebee bingo. Family-friendly event. FREE. (Hwy 19, Waunakee)

Info

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map

Kids & Family, Special Events

Visit Event Website

608-849-4559

to Google Calendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Springtime on the Farm - 2017-04-23 13:00:00