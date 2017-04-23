Springtime on the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release:
Schumacher Farm Park, Sunday, April 23 (1-3 pm)
Celebrate spring by enjoying an afternoon on the farm, just as Wisconsin rural farming communities did during the 1930s. Go on a guided tour of the farmhouse, play yard games and fly kites, and learn how to support native pollinators by playing bumblebee bingo. Family-friendly event. FREE. (Hwy 19, Waunakee)
