Springtime on the Farm

press release:

Schumacher Farm Park, Sunday, April 23 (1-3 pm)

Celebrate spring by enjoying an afternoon on the farm, just as Wisconsin rural farming communities did during the 1930s. Go on a guided tour of the farmhouse, play yard games and fly kites, and learn how to support native pollinators by playing bumblebee bingo. Family-friendly event. FREE. (Hwy 19, Waunakee)