press release: “An exhibition of temporary outdoor public sculptures”

UW-Madison Arboretum, May 4 - May 18 2017

Meet the Artist: May 12 2017, 3:00 - 5:00pm

For three years running the UW - Arboretum has hosted a temporary outdoor exhibition, curated and crafted by the UW Madison Department of Art. This year the sculpture faculty and students have again produced new work inspired by the natural setting of the Arboretum. The works are spread throughout the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens intermixed with the scenic landscape.

Each artist uses the natural landscape of the Arboretum to investigate how the environment interacts with art, as well as the viewer. The public is welcome to get close, gently interact, and respectfully touch the artwork. Please do not move, roughly handle, sit, stand or climb on any of the artwork.

Participating Artists: Hannah Best, Chase Boston, Anthony Deibner-Hanson, Eric Ford, Kaylyn Gerenz, John Hallett, Evan Hawkins, Mariah Tate Klemens, Mike Lind, Jeremy Nuttall, Jeff Repko.

Please Join us for this temporary exhibition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum: 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison, WI 53711.

For additional information:

Arboretum: arboretum.wisc.edu

UW-Art: art.wisc.edu

Contact: uwsculpture@gmail.com