Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow

press release: Square Bombs: A willfully abstract and confusing distillation of multiple sixties influences featuring songs about cats, introversion, ?????, and cats.

Mouton (Springfield, Missouri): Rock 'n' roll cultured in the ozarks laying to waste overindulgence for the desensitized and overstimulated.

Jasper Shadow: Fast, bluesy punk with three part harmonies

Donation 5 bucks. no drinking. all ages. safe space