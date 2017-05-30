Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow
Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Square Bombs: A willfully abstract and confusing distillation of multiple sixties influences featuring songs about cats, introversion, ?????, and cats.
Mouton (Springfield, Missouri): Rock 'n' roll cultured in the ozarks laying to waste overindulgence for the desensitized and overstimulated.
Jasper Shadow: Fast, bluesy punk with three part harmonies
Donation 5 bucks. no drinking. all ages. safe space
