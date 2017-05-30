Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow

Google Calendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Square Bombs: A willfully abstract and confusing distillation of multiple sixties influences featuring songs about cats, introversion, ?????, and cats.

Mouton (Springfield, Missouri): Rock 'n' roll cultured in the ozarks laying to waste overindulgence for the desensitized and overstimulated.

Jasper Shadow: Fast, bluesy punk with three part harmonies

Donation 5 bucks. no drinking. all ages. safe space

Info

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-338-4191

Google Calendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Square Bombs, Mouton, Jasper Shadow - 2017-05-30 20:00:00