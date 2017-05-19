St. Baldrick's Foundation Fundraiser

press release: This is a fundraiser for childhood cancer research. Be a hero for kids with cancer! Join this St. Baldrick's event, and whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer, or donate, we hope you'll be a part of the excitement! The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government. Get involved and you'll be giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers!

1:00 – 4:00pm, May 19th, 2018, Keva Sports Center

FREE admission.