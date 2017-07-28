press release: You are invited to join us for the 61st annual St. Dennis Parish Festival on July 28-30, 2017. The festival has fun for all ages and is open to the public. The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28 and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at St. Dennis Parish in Madison.

Friday – 5:00 pm – Midnight; Saturday – 8:00 am – Midnight; Sunday – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

The festival includes live bands, children’s games, 5K road race, $10,000 Grand Prize raffle, 1,000 family flea market, large Book Tent, food, soda, beer tent, bingo, all you can eat beef dinner, outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday, and much more to please the whole family.

Friday, July 28

Beer/food tent: 5:00 pm – Midnight; Bingo: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Family Tent 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Bob Klinger Polka Band

Main Stage 8:00 pm – Midnight – Retro Specz

Saturday, July 29

5K Walk/Run: 9:00 am start. Registration at 8:00 am; 1,000 Family Flea Market & Book Tent 8:00 am to 7:00 pm; Games for all ages: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm; Bingo: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm;

Family Tent 11:00 am – 1:00 pm – Soggy Prairie Boys; 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – The Keepers; 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – East Wash Juke Band

Main Stage 8:00 pm – Midnight – Vinyl Thunder

Sunday, July 30

1000 Family Flea Market & Book Tent 8:00 am to 3:00 pm; All You Can Eat Family Style Dinner (carryouts available): 11:30 am – 4:00 pm; Games for all ages: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm; Bingo: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm in air conditioned Parish Center