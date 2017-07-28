St. Dennis Parish Festival
St. Dennis Church 409 Dempsey Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: You are invited to join us for the 61st annual St. Dennis Parish Festival on July 28-30, 2017. The festival has fun for all ages and is open to the public. The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28 and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at St. Dennis Parish in Madison.
Friday – 5:00 pm – Midnight; Saturday – 8:00 am – Midnight; Sunday – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
The festival includes live bands, children’s games, 5K road race, $10,000 Grand Prize raffle, 1,000 family flea market, large Book Tent, food, soda, beer tent, bingo, all you can eat beef dinner, outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday, and much more to please the whole family.
Friday, July 28
- Beer/food tent: 5:00 pm – Midnight; Bingo: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Family Tent 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Bob Klinger Polka Band
- Main Stage 8:00 pm – Midnight – Retro Specz
Saturday, July 29
- 5K Walk/Run: 9:00 am start. Registration at 8:00 am; 1,000 Family Flea Market & Book Tent 8:00 am to 7:00 pm; Games for all ages: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm; Bingo: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm;
- Family Tent 11:00 am – 1:00 pm – Soggy Prairie Boys; 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – The Keepers; 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – East Wash Juke Band
- Main Stage 8:00 pm – Midnight – Vinyl Thunder
Sunday, July 30
- 1000 Family Flea Market & Book Tent 8:00 am to 3:00 pm; All You Can Eat Family Style Dinner (carryouts available): 11:30 am – 4:00 pm; Games for all ages: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm; Bingo: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm in air conditioned Parish Center
- Family Tent 11:30 am – 1:30 pm – Mad City Jug Band
- Main Stage 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm – WheelHouse