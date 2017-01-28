press release: The St. Olaf Choir’s 2017 National Winter Tour includes a concert at Luther Memorial Church (1021 University Ave.) in Madison set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

General admission tickets, priced at $30 for adults and $10 for students, are available at stolaf.edu/tickets or by calling 800-363-5487 (phone orders are subject to added fees).

“The St. Olaf Choir is one of America’s pace-setting choral ensembles,” Anton Armstrong says, and he has devoted the past 25 years as its conductor. “It is a collegiate choir that sings at a professional level. What our musicians may lack in the full maturity of a 30- to 40-year-old singer, they make up for in artistry, particularly through their attention to nuance of sound and beauty of text. Hearing the St. Olaf Choir is more than just a musical experience. Our singers touch the hearts and souls of our listeners through body, mind, spirit and voice.”

During the St. Olaf Choir’s centennial celebration in 2012, VocalEssence Artistic Director Phillip Brunelle wrote this about the ensemble: “When F. Melius Christiansen founded the St. Olaf Choir 100 years ago at St. Olaf College in Northfield, he was a man with a mission and a vision. At a time when glee clubs and oratorio societies were the choirs of the day, F. Melius, a Norwegian immigrant and dauntless musical pioneer, introduced a cappella singing to America through the St. Olaf Choir. He not only created an ensemble that set a gold standard for unaccompanied choral singing, but he transformed the Midwest into a hotbed of choral activity.” (Read more at: MinnPost.com – Feb. 9, 2012)

Today, many in America’s choral world can trace connections to the St. Olaf Choir. Its legacy, its international profile and artistic integrity (guided by Armstrong, one of America’s preeminent choral conductors and clinicians) are what make the St. Olaf Choir relevant today.