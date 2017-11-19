St. Thomas Boys Choir of Leipzig

press release: In celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Luther Memorial Church is honored to host the St. Thomas Boys Choir (Thomanerchor) of Leipzig, Germany. The program will present music of Bach (Motets: Fürchte dich nicht, Komm, Jesu, komm, and Der Geist hilft) and choral music of Schütz, Schein and Mendelssohn. $50-$20.

The St. Thomas Boys Choir (Thomanerchor) of Leipzig, Germany, was founded in 1212. Johann Sebastian Bach served as Thomaskantor, director of the choir, from 1723 to 1750.